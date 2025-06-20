No revisions in Gruha Lakshmi scheme beneficiary list: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Minister for Women and Child Development, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, has categorically stated that there have been no revisions made to the list of beneficiaries under the state’s flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, the Minister addressed concerns about alleged technical issues and changes in beneficiary disbursals. “There are no such issues or modifications. The payments for April have already been processed, and the transfer for May is currently pending,” she said.

Hebbalkar added that funds are now being disbursed through district and taluk panchayats, in accordance with central government guidelines. “The funds are no longer routed directly through our department but via local administrative bodies, which is causing a slight delay in the disbursal process,” she explained.

She further informed that the number of beneficiaries is growing steadily, with 10,000 to 15,000 new beneficiaries being added every month. “All registered beneficiaries are receiving their entitlements without any issues,” Hebbalkar assured.