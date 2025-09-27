No temple funds deposited in state treasury, clarifies Minister

Karnataka Revenue Minister Ramalinga Reddy has clarified that funds from temples, including the prominent Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple, are not being diverted to the state treasury. His remarks came in response to allegations by the BJP that the Congress government was misusing temple income.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Reddy said that temple revenues are governed by the Muzrai Department and are utilised only for religious, cultural, and developmental purposes connected to temples. “It is baseless to claim that government coffers are being filled with temple money. The BJP is deliberately misleading people for political advantage,” he said.

He added that the Congress government has consistently supported temple infrastructure and renovation projects. In his view, the BJP’s campaign is aimed at creating religious polarisation ahead of elections. “They are attempting to sow suspicion among devotees by spreading false narratives,” he remarked. The Minister also criticised the opposition for not acknowledging ongoing efforts to strengthen temple management systems. “From village shrines to major pilgrimage centres, revenues are being transparently accounted for,” he assured. The BJP in Karnataka has recently intensified its criticism of the Congress, alleging interference in temple affairs and diversion of funds. The party has launched statewide protests claiming that temple income is not being used solely for devotees’ benefit.

Reddy urged people not to be misled by such allegations, reiterating that temples in Karnataka continue to operate under established legal frameworks without financial diversion to the exchequer.