Now give feedback on your police station through QR code

Bengaluru: The South East Division police, who had built a library in the police stations under their jurisdiction, have now taken another step to implement a people-friendly police system. Around 14 police stations of the South East Division have now got a QR code system.

The complainants coming to the police station, can now give feedback on staff behavior, complaint acceptance? How was the staff attitude? This is a system where you can scan the QR code and express your opinion. A separate team has been appointed to review it. South East Division DCP C K Baba is in charge. If you face any problem at the station, just scan the code and write on in the prescribed column.

Senior officers are instructing the staff and ensuring that the work is done. This system is helpful in bringing change in the stations. If the staff greets with a 'Namaskara' to the public as they enter the station? If they provided water to drink? One can also write about it there. The concerned personnel can also inform about the work there. If the staff asks for money? You can also write about your overall experience there.

DCP C K Baba said that there has been a qualitative change since the introduction of QR code. Even if the FIR is not received, if you put the information there, a system is there to register the FIR the next moment. He said that this system has been implemented so that even those who come angry should leave happily.