NSUI writes to NIMHANS, seeks urgent care for BJP leaders

Bengaluru: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has written a letter to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru on Thursday, seeking urgent mental health care for Karnataka BJP leaders.



NSUI national General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa, in a tweet, stated, "Today I wrote a letter to Director of NIMHANS requesting him to immediately look into this matter. Urgent mental health care for BJP leaders like Naleen Kumar Kateel, C T Ravi, K S Eshwarappa and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal who are exhibiting psychiatric disabilities."

In the letter, Nagesh stated, "I am very hopeful that your institute will surely be able to help them. We are also contemplating requesting rehabilitation centres to accommodate BJP leaders."

"In what is a grave concern for the BJP government, four senior leaders are displaying chronic conditions of heightened derangement, adding to the woes of the party that is already struggling with narcissistic leaders at the Centre," the letter said.

"l am writing this letter to call to your attention four BP leaders, who besides constantly exhibiting their right wing bigotry also calls to question the importance of keeping a check on the mental health of politicians. Shri Naleen Kumar Kateel, Karnataka State B1P President , B1P's National General Secretary and legislator from Chikmagalur Shri CT Ravi , Senior B1P leader and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Shri K.S. Eshwarappa and Shri Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA for Vijayapura have been repeatedly making several racist, casteist, baseless and unwarranted remarks on senior politicians from the Indian National Congress Party by calling them drug peddlers. And is also yearning to open Hookah Bar in the name of renowned former PM Pandit Shri Jawaharlal Nehru," the letter said.

Such conduct from so called BJP leaders not only drives the youth of the nation towards substance abuse but also imparts ill effect on mental health of general public and brings down the productivity of nation. The comments from the leaders as usual comes without any proof and pushes the country to dark ages as the comments are riddled with castiest remarks. This is a question for the central leadership now as it shows that their regional leaders are not displaying derangement. The unsubstantiated statements from the senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party unfounded, baseless and come without any proof or evidence. This kind of behavior from such senior politicians essentially indicates, that they are suffering high degrees of psychiatric disabilities which require immediate medical attention. National Institute of Mental Health and Neurouiences is as a centre for mental health and known for providing high standards of clinical care. I am very hopeful that your institute will be able to help them. In this age, when the world is providing important attention to mental health, I believe it is dangerous for the society, if the politicians are left untreated. Additionally, this is also very painful to see my fellow citizens suffer like this under these kinds of narcissistic personalities. Therefore, I have decided to bear all the expense that willbe incurred during the course of this treatment, the NSUI leader said in the letter.

He added, "In the light of the above I request you to provide appopriate medical care to Shri Basanagoude Patil Yatnal, Shri K S Eshwarappa, Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel and Shri C T Ravi at the earliest in the large public interest and also in their best interest."