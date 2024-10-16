NTT DATA Supports 100 Visually Impaired Women Cricketers from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled are excited to sponsor the coaching camp to empower 100 visually impaired women cricketers from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with financial support from NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader.

NTT DATA has sponsored two 5-day coaching camps for 100 visually impaired women cricketers—50 each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu—organized in four batches across Bengaluru and Chennai. These residential camps provide comprehensive training that extends beyond cricket. Participants will receive expert coaching, as well as training in life skills, self-defense, health and hygiene, and virtual digital and financial literacy. The program also includes sponsorships for higher education, helping these athletes establish sustainable careers. The camps offer a valuable opportunity for the participants to compete for a place on the national team.

The first of the four scheduled camps was inaugurated today at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio on Thanisandra Main Road, Thirumenahalli, Bengaluru. Among the distinguished guests was Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Indian cricketer and 2022 Brand Ambassador for Women’s Blind Cricket. Gayakwad voiced her strong support for the initiative, encouraging participants and emphasizing the need for greater representation of women in national teams. She also highlighted the importance of creating more job opportunities for women through programs like this, ensuring their long-term growth both in sports and their professional careers. Gayakwad extended her best wishes to the women’s team for the upcoming World Cup, expressing her hope that they bring home the trophy. She remarked on how challenging blind cricket is compared to regular cricket, and made a heartfelt appeal for more people to support and encourage these athletes, helping them overcome any barriers they may face.

“The stage is set for a ground-breaking moment in women’s blind cricket,” said Mahantesh G.K., Chairman, CABI. "We are immensely grateful to NTT DATA for their invaluable support. This coaching series is a significant step in developing not just world-class cricketers, but also strong, confident leaders. These talented women will have the chance to showcase their abilities on a global stage while gaining soft skills, discipline, and leadership qualities necessary for success.”

“Empowering the future of women's blind cricket is not just about breaking barriers on the field; it's about igniting a spirit of resilience and leadership that transcends the game. At NTT DATA, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do. We are honored to have an opportunity to support Samarthanam's incredible vision for Persons with Disabilities, starting with men’s blind cricket, and continuing this journey with these women athletes towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society." Said Gauri Bahulkar, Sr. Director of Global Corporate Social Responsibility at NTT DATA.

The coaching camp, will be hosted at two locations – Bengaluru and Chennai – and will serve as a critical qualification pathway. A selection committee will identify top players for further coaching and final selection to represent India. Out of these players, the most promising talents will go on to compete internationally, representing India.

India is set to host the Women’s T-20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind in 2025, with teams from several countries, including Australia, Nepal, England, and Pakistan, participating. This camp marks a critical step in strengthening grassroots-level talent, ensuring India’s visually impaired women cricketers are well-prepared for international competition.