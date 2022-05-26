Nurse In Karnataka Arrested For Allegedly Being Involved In Child Trafficking

A nurse has been caught by the Vijayapura police for kidnapping children from hospitals and selling them to childless parents. Jayamala Patil, a contract nurse at the primary health unit in Gigajivani hamlet in Chatana taluk, has been recognized as the culprit. Jaymala, a resident of Athani Galli in Vijayapur, Karnataka, was caught unlawfully raising small children and handing them over to strangers without appropriate process.



She transferred two children to two different houses last week, circumventing the government's protocols in the hopes of trafficking them. The felon was caught and two children were rescued from her home by officers and employees from the city's women's police station.

Jayamala has turned to child trafficking to take advantage of the impoverished. Childline, a child protection helpline, had filed a complaint, prompting the action. Jayamala recruited two ladies in two separate houses in Athani Galli and Darbar Galli to care for a three-year-old child and an 11-month-old baby.

After examining these homes, they discovered the children, who were being cared for by Jayamala's appointed women for a monthly charge of 3,000 rupees. The Vijayapura police assume that the accused has maintained a large number of such children in several locations as part of her child trafficking enterprise.