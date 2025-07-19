Live
Nushrratt Bharuccha inaugurates store
Bengaluru: Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, India’s leading fashion and silver jewellery brand, has marked a significant milestone with the opening of its 100th store in India. This growth milestone was celebrated at their newest outlet launch located at Nexus Koramangala Mall.
The launch was celebrated in the presence of Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who inaugurated the store to mark what has been a remarkable journey spanning nearly two decades of growth and connection with consumers across the country.
Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery plans to continue its growth trajectory and is targeting 150 stores by the end of this financial year, with deeper expansion into high-growth Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. The company also plans to launch new collections, enhance product quality through innovations in plating technology, and further expand its latest “Elevated Everyday” line.