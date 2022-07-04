Officials From Bandipur Tiger Reserve Nab The Tigress That Assaulted Two Humans

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) forest officials were able to capture the big tigress on Sunday morning while it was hiding in a banana plantation, one day after a 10-year-old tigress assaulted two villagers and killed a cow at Gopalapura village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.



At around 6 am, the foresters commenced an operation to catch the tigress after luring tuskers Abhimanyu and Srikanta from Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The tigress had escaped into the Gopalapura hamlet from the adjoining Gopalaswamy Betta Forest Range.



The tigress was successfully dotted by Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve veterinarian Muzeeb Rehman and BTR veterinarian Mirza Wasim. She was later caught and loaded onto a car. According to BTR director P Ramesh Kumar, the operation to capture the tiger began at 6 am, and by 8:45 am the tigress had been tranquillized.

BTR director P Ramesh Kumar said that veterinarians examined the animal's condition and discovered it had severe wounds in its legs, shoulders, stomach, and vicinity of its tail. Its right front leg was also hurt.

A probe found that the front two canines were severely weak and had aged-related wear and tear. For treatment, she was transferred to Sri Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Koorgalli.

He further added that from 2014 to 2021, the tigress was seen using video traps in the Hediyala woodland range. The tigress' photos were transmitted by the foresters to Bengaluru's Tiger Cell, which keeps a database of tigers. The specifics assisted in locating the tigress.