OIS initiates #ShineYourCity Campaign; Environmentalist Suresh flags off the event

Bengaluru: As India's biggest festival Diwali, the festival of lights is just around the corner, and the students of Orchids The International School (OIS) are just trying to make it more special. Given the kind of environmental hazards, the city faces, taking control measures is imperative. Trees are instrumental in purifying air by absorbing dangerous gasses and giving oxygen.

Therefore, considering the city as their home, Orchidians have decided to save the environment and promote a clean and green Diwali this year by planting thousands of tree saplings in neighborhood areas around the school branches across the country.

Renowned environmentalist Suresh Heblikar flagged the 'Shine Your City' campaign at Nandini ground, BTM layout to encourage the kids. The students brought a variety of saplings, including Indian Beech tree, Hibiscus, Ashoka, Neem, Bhelpatra, etc. The students participated in the drive enthusiastically and helped each other in planting the saplings.

All the saplings were planted in an open area outside the school premise, which was unclean and required reformation. The students, along with the teachers, first cleaned up the complete area and then planted the sampling.

They also pledged to look after the planted saplings, plant more and more trees, and encourage others to do the same.

Students from grade 9 to grade 12 participated from Orchids The International School (BTM layout branch) in the cleanliness and tree plantation drive at the Nandini ground, BTM Layout.

Suresh Heblikar addressed the students on the importance of biodiversity and the need to save the environment. He said, "Humans have caused massive destruction by prioritizing urbanization. Therefore, saving the environment is crucial for us and it should be the primary focus for the young minds.

He urged the students to be more mindful towards enviornment and step forward towards leading a green life The Head- CSR, Orchids The International School, Sarvamangala Koti Singhal said, " #ShineYourCity is our modest effort to celebrate Diwali, with an aim to reduce carbon footprint and to reinforce the sense of responsibility amongst our students to keep the neighborhood clean and green. It was great to see the students do their bit".

The Principal of BTM Layout, Jasmine KJ said, "Environment education is necessary and it helps students to build knowledge and skills to address complex enviornmental issues and they understand the importance of working towards creating a greener world. All our students were glad to participate in the #Shineyourcity campaign." The teachers and coordinators educated students on the importance of keeping our environment clean and encouraged students to refrain from busting crackers and plant more trees.