Old Mysuru Left Out And Failed To Get Represented By The Bommai Cabinet

The cabinet's regional and caste balance fails to represent BJP national president JP Nadda's aim for the Old Mysuru region, which he outlined during his visit to the state.



Mysuru region, which includes about 100 Assembly constituencies, and has devised strategies to strengthen its standing in the Congress and JD(S) presence. The BJP's leadership is fully aware of the fact that it lacks a presence in the Oldregion, which includes about 100 Assembly constituencies, and has devised strategies to strengthen its standing in the Congress and JD(S) presence.

Despite this, the Bommai Cabinet has no representation throughout the region, from Kolar to Chikkamagaluru. However the party did not perform well in the Assembly elections in the southern regions, it surprised many by capturing the Kolar and Chamarajanagar seats in the Lok Sabha elections, which were considered Congress strongholds.

MLA Narayana Gowda, who resigned from the JDS, made history by electing K R Pet to the Vokkaliga turf on a BJP ticket.

With the goal of strengthening the party in Ramanagara district, the native area of KPCC leader DK Shiva Kumar and Assembly seat of former CM H D Kumaraswamy, the party also welcomed in C P Yogeshwar and got him elected to the Upper House.

However, S A Ramdass of Mysuru, Preetham Gowda of Hassan, M P Kumaraswamy of Mudigere, Harshavardhan of Nanjangud, and MLC C P Yogeshwara of Ramanagara districts all suffered severe defeats on Wednesday.

The BJP was not able to recruit new Vokkaliga leaders or an MLA from the SC-Right, which has a significant presence in the Old Mysuru district. The only consolation is that BJP MLA Narayana Gowda from K R Pet in Mandya district, along with other defectors, has been reinstated as a minister.