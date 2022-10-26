One Dies And 37 Fell Sick After Drinking Water In Karnataka's Yadgir

In Yadgir district's Hotpet hamlet over the past three days, 37 people were unwell and one person died after drinking tainted water. Honnappa Gowda has been named as the deceased.

According to Shahapur Tahsildar Madhuraj, a total of 37 cases of gastroenteritis have been reported from Hotpet village since Saturday. He said that however, that in addition to drinking tainted water, Honnappa Gowda's death was caused by other factors, according to the medical report. The Tahsildar stated that two other people passed away in the village in the previous three days, but their demises were unrelated to the tainted water.

Madhuraj claimed that when he visited Hotpet village on Sunday, the locals reported to him that due to certain broken pipes, storm water drain water had mixed with piped water in several areas. Additionally, the village's overhead tank hasn't been cleaned in a while.

He suggested that one of the causes of illness for some people could be pesticide inhalation during the spraying of the rice crop. According to Madhuraj, six people are still receiving treatment at the PHC sub-center in Hotpet while 31 patients have been released. In order to treat the patients, he said, a team of doctors and an ambulance have been sent to the village.

Meanwhile, 23 residents of Mandeval village in Jewargi taluk (Kalaburagi district) became unwell a week ago after drinking tainted water. According to reports, the same cause caused five deaths and numerous illnesses in June in Raichur city.