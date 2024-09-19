One Nation One Election is a joke: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday rejected the One Nation One Election by saying that such a thing was not possible in our Constitution and democratic set up. Speaking to reporters at Kumara park Government Guest House, he said, “It is ironic that BJP, the proponent of ‘Operation Lotus’, is talking about One Nation One Election. The BJP has been trying to destabilise elected governments in many states. This is another attempt to prevent the growth of regional parties.”

He said, “There was One Nation One Election in our country in the past and Karnataka also went for simultaneous polls. But it was not possible after that as different states decided to go their own ways. How can it be implemented now?”

“What BJP is trying to do is not right as it doesn’t even have 1/3rd majority in the Parliament. The BJP should call for an all-party meet and seek opinion of all parties. Unless it does so, these proposals are pointless. Let them take action on Women’s reservation and delimitation first. With respect to One Nation One Election, we are in agreement with the view of our senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” he explained.

Asked about the meeting with Vokkaliga delegation on Munirathna’scasteist slurs, he said, “I have given time on the evening of September 18 to the delegation of Vokkaliga leaders. You might have noticed the ‘gems’ of Leader of the Opposition R Ashok on this issue, I will comment on this later.”

Asked if H D Deve Gowda was the Supreme Vokkaliga leader, he said, “We have not said that Deve Gowda was not a supreme leader of the country. He was the Prime Minister of the Country and it was the Congress party which made him the PM. BJP did not make him PM. What did Yediyurappa and R Ashok say when JDS did not transfer power?”

Asked about BJP’s allegation that DK Brothers are conspiring against BJP MLA Munirathna, he said, “Was Munirathna talking on our directions? I have heard the audio tape and I learnt that the Swamiji heard the audio too. The dialogue writer, director and producers are all with them only.”