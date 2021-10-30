Only symptomatic students to be tested: BBMP

Bengaluru: Addressing concerns about whether random testing will be conducted in schools, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) clarified on Friday that only symptomatic students will be tested. On Monday, a student from a reputed school in Basavanagudi had tested positive and the school was sealed.



"Bengaluru is currently testing up to 40,000 samples. Whenever a new case arises, everyone near the case vicinity is tested. In addition, all nearby houses are turned into a containment zone as there is a need for these people to restrict their movement. Primary and secondary contacts are also traced and tested," said BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta.

But he clarified that even though cases have risen in schools, random testing won't be conducted for all students. "The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has suggested that only students who appear symptomatic be tested. There is no reason for everyone to be tested, especially in schools," he added. He further noted that in light of cases rising in schools, a special meeting will be convened with the TAC to discuss this issue in detail.

With the instructions from the central government, to reach a hundred per cent of the second dose jabs, he said that BBMP is making efforts to increase the numbers of those vaccinated with second doses. "We have drive-in centres in Yelahanka and Malleshwaram where people can get vaccination jabs with ease. We are also working with NGOs and representatives to reach out to slum areas where vaccine hesitancy is prominent" he added. He noted that citizens must take both doses of the vaccination to have significant protection from Covid-19. Observing negligence to wear masks, he noted that citizens must wear masks as much as possible to avoid getting Covid-19.