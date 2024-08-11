Outrage as 180 scooters for disabled left to rust

Kalaburgi: In the previous budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the distribution of 4,000 specially adapted bikes to disabled individuals across Karnataka. However, in Kalaburagi district, where 180 of these bikes were allocated, the distribution has been marred by delays and allegations of corruption. Over the past seven months, the Kalaburagi District Disabled Persons’ Welfare Department has failed to distribute the bikes, leaving them to deteriorate in storage.

It is alleged that the delay is due to officials demanding a commission from the beneficiaries. While the government provides these bikes free of cost to those with 75 percent or more physical disabilities, beneficiaries claim that officials are demanding payments of ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 to release the bikes. These allegations have caused significant outrage, as the intended recipients, many of whom have been waiting for months, are being unfairly burdened.

The 180 scooters , which have been sitting idle on the department’s premises, have suffered extensive damage due to exposure to the elements. Sun and rain have faded the paint, rust has set in, and the tires have deflated. These conditions have rendered the bikes unfit for immediate use, adding another layer of tragedy to an already disappointing situation.

Despite 476 applications being submitted for the 180 available scooters , the distribution has been inexplicably delayed. The scooters were initially slated for delivery in February 2024. However, the process was halted due to the implementation of the Lok Sabha Election Code of Conduct. Following the elections, disabled individuals eagerly awaited the distribution, only to be met with further delays and disappointment.

When questioned about the situation, District Disabled Welfare Officer Sajeed Hussain dismissed concerns, stating, “There is no problem in distributing scooters to the beneficiaries. As a rule, the scooters have already been distributed in the name of the beneficiaries.” He further assured that the scooters would be distributed to the selected beneficiaries on Independence Day, August 15.

The state of disrepair of these bikes, coupled with the allegations of corruption, highlights a severe failure in the system meant to assist the disabled. The neglect shown by the Kalaburagi district officials has not only delayed the much-needed support for disabled individuals but has also led to the waste of government resources.

As Independence Day approaches, the eyes of the community and senior officials are on the Kalaburagi District Disabled Persons’ Welfare Department. It is hoped that the promised distribution will finally take place, and the issue of corruption will be thoroughly investigated to ensure that such negligence does not occur in the future.