Over 1,000 Brave Participants Join ‘Pink Up the Pace 2024’ Despite Heavy Rain

Bengaluru: Gleneagles BGS Hospital's ‘Pink Wave’ initiative celebrated its ninth anniversary with the highly anticipated ‘Pink Up the Pace 2024’ run. Despite relentless rain, over 1,000 spirited participants turned out to demonstrate their commitment to breast cancer awareness, showcasing an inspiring dedication to the cause.

Originally expecting more than 2,000 attendees, the event, organized in collaboration with Run Addicts, Rotary Gnanakshi, Rotary District 3191 and SJB College of Management Studies became a powerful testament to community resilience and enthusiasm in the face of challenging weather.

Launched nearly a decade ago to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also known as ‘Pink October,’ Gleneagles BGS Hospital’s Pink Wave has grown into a powerful movement. Through a series of impactful events, including the Pink Ride cyclothons and Pink Up the Pace runs, Pink Wave has played an instrumental role in educating the public about breast cancer while providing support to patients and survivors. This year's event was yet another testament to its ongoing success, with the tremendous participation underscoring the initiative's influence.

Breast cancer remains one of the most pressing health concerns for women worldwide, with one in eight women at risk of developing the disease during their lifetime. Early detection, however, significantly increases the chances of survival, with rates soaring as high as 95%.

The 'Pink Up the Pace' run served as a powerful reminder of the importance of vigilance in detecting potential health threats, particularly for women aged 30 and above. It encouraged participants to prioritize regular Breast Self-Examinations, screenings, and annual tests as part of their healthcare routine, reinforcing the message that early detection saves lives.

Indian theater artist and film director, Prakash Belawadi, graced the event as the chief guest, adding significance to the occasion. In his speech, he emphasized the vital role of community involvement in raising awareness and highlighted the importance of staying informed about breast cancer. “It’s truly inspiring to see so many people unite for this cause. Pink Wave not only raises awareness but also encourages individuals to prioritize their health,” he said, leaving a lasting impact on the attendees.

The Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru, Dr Sindhu said, “For nine years now, Pink Wave has been more than just an event—it’s a movement. Our mission is to empower women with knowledge, encouraging regular self-exams and screenings to safeguard their health. Awareness is key, and through initiatives like this, we’re not only spreading information but potentially saving lives.”

Dr Sindhu also highlighted the role of modifiable risk factors in preventing breast cancer. “Around 30% of breast cancer cases can be attributed to lifestyle choices. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, limiting alcohol intake, and avoiding tobacco can significantly reduce the risk. Early detection remains crucial, so if any symptoms are present, seeking medical attention is essential—even if they could be caused by non-cancerous conditions.”

She added, “I am supported by a remarkable team of oncologists, including Dr Rajeev Vijayakumar, Dr Mathangi J, Dr Prerna Nesargi, Dr Govind Eriat, Dr Karthik K Prasad, and Dr Kiran Kumar”. Together, we are committed to raising awareness, promoting early detection, and reducing the risk through lifestyle changes.

The Cluster COO of Gleneagles Hospitals, Bengaluru, Dr Jatinder Arora said, “The success of Pink Up the Pace 2024 underscores our unwavering dedication to raising awareness and combating breast cancer. We are immensely grateful for the community's overwhelming support today, and together, we stand strong in inspiring survivors to embrace life and empowering everyone to take control of their health.”

The Co-founder of Run Addicts Foundation, Mohan Devegowda added, “Having helped thousands achieve their fitness goals, we are proud to support the Pink Wave campaign. ‘Health is wealth,’ and Gleneagles BGS Hospital's incredible work through this initiative inspires the community to prioritize health and well-being.”

The President of Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi Club, reinforced the importance of community-driven change, Ashwin Kumar SG said, “As part of our Disease Prevention Avenue of Service, Rotary is proud to partner with Gleneagles BGS Hospital to create breast cancer awareness. Events like ‘Pink Up the Pace’ are essential in driving meaningful change in the community.”

The run commenced at Balakrishna Bayalu Rangamandira Stadium in Rajarajeshwarinagara and concluded at the Gleneagles BGS Hospital Campus, Uttarahalli Road, with enthusiastic participants running for a common cause. The success of the event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of partners, including Run Addicts, Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi, Rotary District 3191, and SJB College of Management Studies.