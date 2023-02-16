Over 1.3K schools in Karnataka face recognition problems 

Bengaluru: 1,316 schools in the state have recognition issues, according to preliminary statistics from the department of public instruction. The department claims that the data is flawed and is now being revised.

63 schools are not recognised, while 74 have started higher classes without authorisation, according to the data. Even though 95 schools are authorised to teach solely the state curriculum, they falsely identify as CBSE or ICSE institutions. This occurs at a time when complaints have been made over an international school that made false claims about being a CBSE affiliate.

It has been determined that 620 schools have started additional sections in default.

This list has drawn the ire of the Association of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka. "Every year, we update every piece of information on the department's SATS website. Under the RTE quota, the department has been assigning pupils to these institutions. Why did it just realise that these schools are outlawed?" enquired secretary D Shashi Kumar. He continued, "an earlier education department circular stated that schools do not need approval to raise sections."

Although only Kannada medium schools are permitted, there are 294 schools that offer English medium. Up to 141 schools have been noted for relocating without being approved.

"We first gathered these numbers, but we've now found errors, so we're updating the data. It is not validated, "said commissioner Vishal R.