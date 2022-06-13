Over 16 k practise Yoga at rehearsal 

Mysuru: More than 16,000 Yoga enthusiasts including children, senior citizens, students and the public participated in Yoga rehearsal on the palace premises ahead of International Day of Yoga.

This was the second official rehearsal based on the common Yoga protocol and next Sunday, June 19, the final rehearsal will be held at the same venue. It is being organised by the AYUSH department of Central government. Earlier rehearsals were held at Maharaja's College Grounds on May 22, Suttur Mutt on May 29 and first official rehearsal based on Yoga protocol at the palace on June 5.

Sunday's event was inaugurated by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji by lighting a traditional lamp. Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga Ishwar Basavaraddi said the Mysuru Maharajas had written several books and in one of those books they had mentioned T Krishnamacharya, who was the Palace Yoga Guru, as the 'Father of Modern Yoga.' Titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Wadiyar said that PM's visit would bring special pride to Mysuru.