Over 250 suffer eye injuries due to firecracker accidents

The joy and sparkle of the Deepavali festival turned tragic for many in Bengaluru as over 250 people suffered eye injuries due to firecracker-related accidents over the past few days. Shockingly, several victims have reportedly lost their eyesight permanently, turning the “festival of lights” into darkness for them.

According to reports, Narayana Nethralaya alone treated 90 cases, while Minto Eye Hospital reported 37, Shankara Eye Hospital had 35, Prabha Eye Hospital recorded 13, Mody Hospital had 3, and Agarwal Eye Hospital registered 4 cases.

Dr. Shashidhar, Additional Director of Minto Eye Hospital, confirmed that out of the 37 patients admitted, 9 have been hospitalized for treatment, with 14 suffering severe injuries. Two patients have already experienced permanent vision loss, he added.

One of the most distressing cases involves a 14-year-old boy from Arsikere, who lost his vision after a bomb-type firecracker exploded near his face while celebrating with friends. The blast caused his cornea to rupture into three parts. The boy, who used to accompany his mother for daily wage labour due to poverty, now faces an uncertain future as his mother weeps in despair.

Another serious case was reported from Minto Hospital, involving a 19-year-old youth from Bihar who completely lost vision in his left eye. The accident occurred when he lifted a flower-pot firecracker in his hand to display it, but it exploded prematurely, severely damaging his eye.

Doctors have urged citizens to exercise extreme caution while bursting crackers, emphasizing the use of protective eyewear and maintaining a safe distance. Authorities are also appealing to the public to celebrate responsibly to prevent such life-altering injuries in the future.