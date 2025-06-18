Over 31,000 sq km in state vulnerable to landslides

Bengaluru: With the southwest monsoon intensifying across Karnataka, the state government has raised concerns over a sharp increase in incidents of flooding and landslides. The Revenue Department, in coordination with the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Corporation (KSNDMC), has identified vulnerable zones and directed officials to initiate precautionary measures. According to KSDMA data, approximately 31,261 sq km of land across the state is prone to landslides. Of this, 1,164.52 sq km is categorised as high-risk, 5,386.79 sq km as moderate risk, and 24,710.11 sq km as low-risk areas. A total of 29 taluks have been flagged as landslide-prone.

Districts including Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi, and Hassan face the highest threat, based on assessments by the Geological Survey of India and the KSDMA. These regions have historically experienced frequent slope failures during the monsoon, often exacerbated by deforestation, soil saturation, and unregulated development.

Uttara Kannada tops the list with 8,389.26 sq km of vulnerable area, followed by Shivamogga (4,797.97 sq km), Dakshina Kannada (4,600 sq km), Kodagu (4,150 sq km), Chikkamagaluru (4,100 sq km), Udupi (2,650 sq km), and Hassan (1,100 sq km). From 2006 till date, Karnataka has recorded at least 1,541 landslides, resulting in 101 fatalities, according to official records. As rainfall continues to intensify across the Western Ghats and other interior regions, the Revenue Department has instructed district administrations to remain on high alert and activate early warning systems. Evacuation protocols, temporary shelters, and emergency response teams are being prepared in sensitive areas. Officials have been urged to ensure strict monitoring of hill slopes, regulate construction in vulnerable zones, and sensitise the public about potential hazards.