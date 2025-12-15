Over 5,600 vehicles booked by Nov-end

Bengaluru: Despiteclear legal restrictions, the use of tinted glass on vehicles continues unabated in Bengaluru, raising serious concerns over road safety and crime prevention. Critics allege that traffic police have largely limited their action to imposing fines and have failed to enforce a complete ban on tinted glass, which is known to contribute to accidents and criminal activities.

Under the Central Motor Vehicles Act, the front and rear windshields of vehicles must maintain at least 70 percent visibility, while side windows must allow 50 percent visibility. The use of black film, tinted paper, curtains, or any other material that reduces visibility is strictly prohibited. However, violations remain rampant across the city.

According to police data, an average of 17 cases related to tinted glass are being registered every day in Bengaluru. By the end of November 2025, a total of 5,648 cases had been booked, highlighting the scale of the problem and the lack of effective deterrence.

Tinted glass is not merely a legal violation but poses a serious threat to public safety. Vehicles with darkened windows obstruct drivers’ visibility, especially in congested traffic conditions, increasing the risk of fatal accidents. Such vehicles also make it difficult for traffic police to identify occupants, which can facilitate crimes such as kidnapping, human trafficking, and other unlawful activities.

Recognising these dangers, the Supreme Court banned the use of tinted glass on vehicles in 2012.

Despite this landmark judgment, enforcement remains weak. Not only private vehicles but even luxury cars displaying “government vehicle” boards are frequently seen plying city roads with tinted windows, seemingly without fear of action.

Statistics over the years show fluctuating enforcement. In 2020, around 54,000 cases were registered, averaging 147 cases per day. The number dropped to 9,218 in 2021 and further declined to 6,964 in 2022, eventually falling to just 533 cases that year. However, violations surged again, with 2,263 cases recorded in 2024. In 2025, the figure has already risen to 5,648, with more cases expected by year-end. Allegations are being made that negligence on the part of traffic police and transport department officials has contributed to this rise.

While vehicle owners are fined, authorities are accused of failing to act against shops and establishments that install tinted glass illegally. This, citizens argue, has emboldened violators and led to an increase in tinted vehicles across the city.

Bengaluru’s roads are already burdened with heavy traffic congestion, making driving a daily challenge. In such conditions, vehicles with tinted glass further increase the risk of accidents and crime. There is growing public demand for traffic police to launch a special enforcement drive to strictly implement the ban and completely curb the use of tinted glass in the city.