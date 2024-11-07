Padayatra launched to promote Tungabhadra river conservation

Shivamogga: The Tunga and Bhadra rivers, originating in the Western Ghats, are increasingly becoming polluted. To address this and promote river conservation, a padayatra has been organised from Sringeri to Kishkinda in Harihara, Davanagere district, starting Wednesday.

The campaign, called “Nirmala Tungabhadra,” is supported by the Rashtriya Swabhiman Andolan of New Delhi and the Environmental Trust. The padayatra will cover approximately 200 kms, beginning in Sringeri and concluding on November 14 in Harihara. Inspired by the success of similar campaigns for the Ganga River, this movement aims to raise awareness of water conservation and the importance of protecting river sources.

Throughout the march, organizers will engage residents in villages and towns, emphasizing that water is a precious resource for all. The padayatra’s objective is to educate communities along the Tunga and Bhadra rivers on water conservation.

The Tunga and Bhadra rivers originate separately at Gangadikal in Chikkamagaluru district. The Tunga flows through Sringeri and then into Shimoga district, traveling around 100 kilometers independently. The Bhadra River flows from Horanadu and Kalasa in Chikmagalur before entering Shimoga. These rivers merge at Kodali in Shimoga taluk to form the Tungabhadra, which later joins the Krishna River near Raichur and eventually flows into the Bay of Bengal via Andhra Pradesh.

Kumaraswamy, a retired professor and organizer, shared the campaign’s goals: “The Shimoga Environmental Trust is organizing this large-scale padayatra covering around 430 kilometers from Sringeri to Kishkinda. The march aims to pressurize the government to establish sewage treatment facilities in urban and rural areas. The first phase will conclude on November 15.”

Professor Shripati highlighted the campaign’s urgency, saying, “We are polluting our water sources, including rivers, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, to an alarming extent. If this continues, future generations will bear the consequences. The current state of India’s rivers is dire, and this campaign is a wake-up call for all of us to take action.”

The Nirmala Tungabhadra campaign emphasizes the critical need for clean water initiatives and river protection to ensure sustainable water sources for the future.