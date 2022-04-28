Pandit Rajeev Taranath conferred honorary doctorate

Mysuru: Rani Channamma University (RCU), Belagavi, conferred honorary doctorate on Sarod maestro Pandit Rajiv Taranath at his Kuvempunagar residence in the city on Wednesday.

RCU Vice Chancellor Dr Ramachandra Gowda, Registrar (evaluation) Prof Viranagowda V Patil, Registrar Prof Basavaraj Padmashali, Syndicate member Srinivas Shastry presented the citation and garlanded the maestro.

After receiving the honour, Rajiv Taranath said, "Karnataka has given immense love and I remember my guru and God Pandit Ali Akbar Khan at this time. I was told God is in three fingers, Sarod is eternal. I thank Rani Channamma University for the honour."

Prof Ramachandra Gowda observed, "it's a proud moment for the university to honour the maestro. We decided to confer Doctorate of Letters during the ninth convocation and the opportunity came to today to do the honour. We are the largest university in the State and in the next 10 years we will grow towards achieving national and global recognitions." Karnataka State Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, Vice-Chancellor Nagesh Bettakote, Registrar Devaraj were present on the occastion.