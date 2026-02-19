Pankaj Advani is Liber Win Champions Cup 2026 winner

Bengaluru: India’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani clinched the inaugural Liber Win Champions Cup 2026 title, defeating Kamal Chawla 6–3 in a best-of-11 final at the Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA).

The three-day invitational tournament featured 16 of India’s top professional cueists and concluded with a high-quality final. Advani displayed tactical control and clinical break-building to seal the title, though several frames were closely contested. Chawla impressed throughout the event and compiled the tournament’s highest break of 140.

The tournament also marked Liber Win Cloth’s formal entry into the Indian market. At the closing ceremony, Advani was unveiled as Liber Win’s Indian Brand Ambassador. He now joins a global ambassador roster featuring Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins, Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy.