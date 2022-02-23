Parental disapproval drives lovers from different castes to end lives

Mysuru: A 25-year-old youth, Rakesh and his girlfriend Archana (20) who eloped in September last, were found hanging to a tree in their village on Wednesday.

It is saidthat the both of them had been missing from Singamaranahalli in Hunsur taluk since September 23. The families of the lovers strongly objected to their marriage as they belonged to different castes.

In the face of opposition from their families, Rakesh and Archana eloped. Following a complaint from both sides, police made frantic searches for the missing lovers but without success.

Villagers said the couple got married defying disapproval from their

parents. But in a tragic turn of things, On Tuesday night, the couple were found hanging to a tree on the outskirts of Singamaranahalli.

Bilikere police have registered a case and launched investigation.