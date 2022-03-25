Parents of accident victim get Rs 8 lakh

BENGALURU: A compensation of Rs 8 lakh was given to Narasimhamurthy and Geetha, the parents of Akshaya who lost her life after hit by a BBMP garbage truck near Hebbal. In addition, the owner of the truck will give Rs 2 lakh to the victim's parents, said Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the distribution of the cheque, Gaurav Gupta said, "A sad incident happened accidentally on 21 March, near Hebbal bus stop. We must need to be much more cautious of road safety. Eight months ago, a pedestrian skywalk was inaugurated very near to the spot where the accident happened. That should be made very well utilized.

It should be ensured that the pedestrian subways are in good condition. In this regard, an action has been taken, already, against an officer for not ensuring the proper maintenance. Measures would be taken to facilitate free education for the remaining 2 children of the parents of the deceased girl."

Out of Rs 8 Lakh compensation amount, Rs 5 lakh was given from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Rs 3 lakh by Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh.