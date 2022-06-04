Parents refuse to send kids to school over village name change

Chamarajanagara: The residents of Hosadoddi refuse to send their children to the government primary school in protest against officials' alleged failure to change the name of the village on school signboard from Mysoorappanadoddi to Hosadoddi.

According to them, the government primary school was established in Mysoorappanadoddi 40 years ago. But it was closed soon owing to shortage of students and shifted it to neighbouring Hosadoddi in PG Palya gram panchayat limits of Hanur taluk. But the signboard still bears the name of Mysoorappanadoddi.

Villagers alleged that despite several memorandums, the education department did not change the name of the village on the school board or in records. The primary school from class 1 to V has twenty-five students.Hanuru BEO T R Swami said that it's not possible to change the name of a village in records as it should be done at the government level.He said he would visit village and persuade parents to send children to school.