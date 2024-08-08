Pawan Kalyan appreciate Eshwar Khandre's work on forest conservation

Bengaluru: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has appreciated Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre's love and commitment towards environment, nature and forest conservation.



Speaking at a meeting held with the Forest Minister and the forest authorities in the Vidhana Soudha committee room, Andhra Pradesh DCM Pawan Kalyan said that he would congratulate Eshwar Khandre for his sentiments.

He said that there is a similarity in the script of Telugu and Kannada languages, citing the lines of national poet Kuvempu, "Before singing a song to the forest, I pause before my mind" and said that this meeting inspired him to learn Kannada.

Having become a film actor, he referred to Kannada legendary actor Dr Rajkumar's film Gandhadagudi and said that the film conveyed the message of forest conservation. He said that he will discuss with the Chief Minister and take a decision in the cabinet to facilitate the devotees of Karnataka in Srishailam and Tirupati.







