PCOS can be treated with minor lifestyle changes as well

Bengaluru: There is a myth that women with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) cannot conceive. In fact, this is not true. Some women with PCOS and irregular cycles do conceive naturally. Bengaluru's NU Hospitals, Infertility specialist and Cosmetic Gynaecologist, Dr Sneha J said, Recently, Bindu (name changed) aged 25 years presented with complaints of infertility (difficulty in becoming pregnant). She had been trying for a child for the last three years without any luck. She had tried three cycles of medication and weighed 90 Kg. "She was advised dietary modification with weight loss and exercise. She got pregnant naturally in three months, weighing 8kg lighter."

"It is not always necessary for everyone with PCOS to go for advanced treatments for conception. A few simple modifications in general lifestyle goes a big way in helping women to conceive. The most important fact to remember in a diet is 'eat healthy' and follow a 'sustainable diet'. Fad diets are temporary. Eat wholesome grains, make your diet as colorful as possible with fruits and vegetables. Avoid sugary and deep-fried food. Avoid consumption of soda and juice. Exercise at least 20 minutes a day for at least five days a week. The most common complaint is 'no time'. In a day of 24 hours, it is possible for everyone to spend at least 30-45 minutes on healthy practices which will go a long way in not only helping the women conceive but will maintain a healthy weight and keep her free from chronic diseases like diabetes mellitus or hypertension", Dr Sneha said.

In another case, Seema (name changed) aged 28 years presented with inability to conceive. "She had tried three cycles of medications for growing eggs yet there was no response to medications. This is called medication resistance. Hence, she was planned for ovulation induction with injections. After intensive monitoring and appropriate medications prescribed in a controlled manner, she finally started growing an egg in the ovary. She required additional support to prepare the uterus for embryo implantation and finally she conceived in a month of first consultation. Advanced treatment over prolonged durations is not always necessary for a woman with PCOS. If these basic steps fail, then other options like IVF/ ICSI may be necessary. The right step at the right time goes a long way in driving away a lot of problems associated with PCOS as a cause of infertility", said Dr Sneha.

The inability to conceive after 12 months of regular unprotected intercourse is called infertility. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition seen in 15-20 pc of women of reproductive age group. The different symptoms which form a part of PCOS include an ovulation (eggs not released from the ovary during a menstrual cycle) with irregular cycles, features of increased testosterone in the body such as increased hair growth on face, acne, loss of hair in the scalp and polycystic ovary (multiple small cysts in the ovary) on ultrasound. The first step in the management of a woman with PCOS includes lifestyle modification with dietary advice and weight loss. However, women presenting with infertility may need additional treatment, added Dr Sneha.