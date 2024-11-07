Peenya flyover: Motorists to suffer traffic snarls for 8 more months

Bengaluru: The problem of Peenya flyover seems to be never ending. Attempts to repair the flyover have been going on for the past three to four years.

However, there are many obstacles facing this. All types of vehicles can ply on the Peenya flyover from July 29, IISC had given a green signal. However, the flyover here should be completely closed every Friday. IISC experts advised that the motorists should use the service road only

This flyover was a boon for the commuters going to many places including Mangaluru, Hubli, Shimoga, Chitradurga via Tumkur for weekends. It would have been convenient to leave Bangalore without any traffic problem. However, the flyover cannot be used every Friday and people have to stay in the traffic for now.

If everything goes as planned, the work of replacing the cable on the pillars should be completed in just a month. But the cable replacement work will continue for another 8 months.

IISC had suggested installation of 1400 cables so that there should not be any problem in the flyover again, of which only 700 cables have been replaced so far. That work is in progress as all the corroded cables are to be replaced. The remaining cables are expected to take up to 8 months to install. Until then, the flyover will be closed every Friday, IISC Civil Engineering Department Professor Chandra Kishan said.

Even though there is already no flyover, somehow the motorists are enduring the problem of traffic on weekdays. However, most people use this road on Fridays to leave Bangalore on Saturdays and Sundays. In this case people will not be able to come in and out of the city for hours.

Overall, the administration gave a weekend shock to the people who had

been waiting for the flyover to be fixed for the last four years, and the traffic problem for the motorists will not end until the repair work is completed.