Peenya Industrial Area to get second 'model road' with citizen-friendly infrastructure

Bengaluru: With an aim to improve the infrastructure of Bengaluru's roads, a new model road project is being constructed in Peenya Industrial Area. This project will be funded by private company Radiall under its CSR initiative and will be executed by social venture PotHoleRaja in collaboration with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The Bhoomi Puja of the model road project was held on Monday, at NTTF Road, Peenya, near Radiall Factory. The event was officiated by R Manjunatha, MLA, T-Dasarahalli Constituency, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Model roads are specifically designed with citizen-friendly infrastructure, which includes wide footpaths, high rise pedestrian medians, and steel barricades that prevent two-wheelers from riding on footpaths. For footpaths, PotHoleRaja Gridmats will be used which are made from 100% recycled plastic.

The model road will also have an efficient drainage system that will prevent flooding during monsoons, and utility trenches for cross wiring will be constructed to avoid disruption of any public utility services. Clear and visible road markings, as well as reflectors, will be installed to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians. Furthermore, the roads will be made disabled-friendly with footpaths that are on the same level, with no breaks in between. In the later phase, 24/7 continuous CCTV surveillance will be set up to monitor the security of the model road. A similar project was earlier executed from Dasarahalli Junction to ABB-Wistron Road connecting to TVS Junction , Peenya.

Commenting on the project, Sourabh Kumar, Director, PotHoleRaja, " We are proud to partner with Radiall® and BBMP to build Bengaluru's second model road in Peenya. We need more CSR initiatives like this that can help us in creating citizen-friendly infrastructure that can have a large impact on the quality of life of the citizens in the area and improve road safety. We encourage more corporates to set aside their CSR funds for impactful projects like these and join us in our endeavor to improve roads infrastructure across the country"

The Managing Director, Radiall, Biju George said, "We believe in giving back to society and making a positive impact in the communities that we operate in globally. Our CSR initiative with PotholeRaja and BBMP to build a model road in Peenya is a step in that direction. We hope that this road will not only enhance the safety and convenience of the citizens but also encourage many more corporates to contribute towards improving infrastructure in our cities.Together we can make a difference"