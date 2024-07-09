Petition Submitted to Rename Ramanagara District as Bangalore South District

Bengaluru: A memorandum has been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by several Bangalore city district leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, proposing the renaming of Ramanagara district. The petition suggests renaming the district, which comprises Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli taluks, to Bangalore South District and declaring Ramanagara as its district headquarters.

Previously, the region now under consideration for renaming was part of Bangalore district. In 1986, a reorganization saw Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Channapatna, Ramanagara, Magadi, and Kanakapura taluks form Bangalore Rural District.

Further changes occurred in 2007 when Doddaballapur, Hoskote, Nelamangala, Devanahalli, and other areas were declared as Bengaluru Rural District, retaining the name Bangalore Rural. Simultaneously, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Ramanagara taluks were combined to create Ramanagara district, with Ramanagara designated as the district headquarters.

The leaders argue that renaming Ramanagara district to Bangalore South District would confer international recognition, sovereignty, and dignity associated with Bangalore city upon Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli taluks. This rebranding is seen as a step to enhance the region's prestige and connectivity to the globally renowned Bangalore city.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar leading a group of Bengaluru leaders, emphasized that aligning these taluks under the name Bangalore South District would benefit the areas economically and culturally. They believe that the name change would attract more investments and developmental projects, further integrating the region with the dynamic growth of Bangalore.

The push for renaming has garnered substantial support from local leaders and the community. Many residents of the involved taluks see the potential benefits of being associated with Bangalore’s brand, which could lead to improved infrastructure, better public services, and more opportunities.

The petition reflects the collective will of the people, aiming to leverage Bangalore’s global reputation to spur growth and development in these areas. The leaders have expressed confidence that the state government will consider their request favorably, recognizing the long-term benefits for the district's residents.

As the proposal is now under consideration by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the potential renaming of Ramanagara district to Bangalore South District represents a significant administrative and cultural shift. This change aims to integrate the district more closely with the broader Bangalore region, potentially driving growth and development in line with the city’s international stature.

The decision, whether approved or not, will undoubtedly impact the future trajectory of Ramanagara and its associated taluks, influencing everything from economic opportunities to social identity.