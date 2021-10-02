PG Students Of JJM Medical College Holds Protest Demanding Stipend

On Thursday night, the stipend problem has resurfaced, and interns at JJM Medical College in Davangere have been silently protesting since a candlelight rally in presence of the CG Hospital. Selected candidates at the JJMMC following the government quota and working as interns at Chigateri district hospital were expected to receive a stipend. For the past several years, the government has paid their stipend, although, they have still not received any stipend in the previous five months, despite repeated appeals to the department of medical education and administration.



The students also managed to meet with medical education minister Dr. K Sudhakar about the issue but received no positive response. As a result, they resumed their protest on Friday, marching throughout the city whilst also chanting slogans such as doctors still had no regard after Covid showed up under control, and called a 'Hero but Paid Zero,' and "Sarkarada Sahavasa Vetana Illade Upavasa," and submitting a document to the government.

An intern who does not choose to be identified said that their group has been working without a stipend for the past five and a half months and that the government's Covid-19 incentive is also unavailable as it is also delayed.

Meanwhile, the stipend payment is being blamed on both the management as well as the government. They also avoided OPD facilities as part of the protest, stating that if the problems were not addressed, they would escalate the protest.