Photos of Wodeyars reinstalled in temple after devotees’ ire

Chamarajanagar: The district administration reinstalled the photos of erstwhile Mysuru kings at famous Biligiri Ranganatha swamy temple in Yelandur taluk after devotees strongly objected to it.



The Alamelu Ranganayaki temple situated in premises of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple was renovated a month back. After the renovation the temple authorities removed photos of erstwhile Mysuru kings Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and Jayachamarajendra wodeyar , following instruction of district level officer. The photos were fixed to commemorate Mysuru royal family kings who contributed lakhs of rupees diamond jewellery to temples. The kings also donated funds for construction of temple and road.

Soon after the authorities removed the pictures , devotees took strong objection to this move of officers and planned to stage protest on Monday. Hearing the news the authorities refixed photos on Sunday. Temple executive officer Mohan Kumar said that the photos were removed during renovation to keep it in safe place only. He said the photos were placed in original positions after the work.