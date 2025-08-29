Platform that uses satellite imaging and AI: State to roll out Digital Water Stack for scientific water resource management

Bengaluru: Karnataka will become the first state in the country to deploy a technology-driven Digital Water Stack (DWS) platform that uses satellite imaging and artificial intelligence for integrated management of its lakes, tanks, and aquifers, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N. S. Boseraju announced on Wednesday. The initiative, to be spearheaded by the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA), seeks to bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency in water resource management. The system will consolidate data scattered across various departments and integrate it into a single platform.

“Karnataka has over 41,000 water sources. Of these, more than 34,000 lakes have been surveyed and 31,000 geo-tagged. Encroachments spanning 42,678 acres have been identified and clearance has been carried out on 29,000 acres,” Boseraju said. He added that the DWS would initially be implemented across 41 taluks with critical levels of groundwater extraction.

The Digital Water Stack will use satellite sensors, AI and machine learning tools to track changes in water bodies, measure storage variations, and compare current data with five years of historical records. This will enable real-time monitoring and corrective action on issues such as depletion, pollution, and encroachment linked to urbanisation and agricultural pressures. As part of the project, the state will also create a Master Water Atlas and a centralised water management dashboard. The atlas will integrate information on groundwater levels, rainfall, surface runoff, water quality, and consumption patterns, giving planners accurate insights for sustainable use. “Our government considers water resources as natural savings accounts that need careful management.