Plea for more signboards to prevent accidents on highways dismissed

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Gurunath Vadde from Bidar district, who had sought directions to the state government to install additional traffic and warning signboards on state highways, district highways, and inter-village connecting roads in Bidar to help prevent road accidents.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Poonacha disposed of the petition, observing that the court cannot issue the specific directions sought by the petitioner. However, the bench noted that the petition raised a serious public safety concern, and directed the government to consider the representation submitted by the petitioner in October 2024 and take appropriate legal and administrative action if not already done.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that a large number of fatal and non-fatal road accidents have been occurring on state and district highways across Karnataka, particularly in Bidar district. Thousands of people have reportedly lost their lives or suffered grievous injuries due to lack of adequate road safety signage and warning boards, especially on accident-prone stretches.

The counsel further informed the court that despite submitting a formal representation to the state government in October 2024, highlighting the alarming increase in highway accidents and suggesting installation of reflective and digital signboards, there had been no response from the authorities. Hence, the petitioner was compelled to approach the High Court seeking directions.

After hearing the arguments, the bench observed that while it cannot issue a writ of mandamus compelling the government to install signboards, the government must nevertheless examine the petitioner’s representation seriously, as it concerns public safety.