PM Modi Alleged Congress Of Demanding Separation Of Karnataka From The Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made new accusations against the Congress party, claiming that the party was calling for the "separation" of Karnataka from the rest of the nation on Saturday. During the Karnataka campaign, the prime minister was speaking at his final campaign event. When speaking to the crowd, Prime Minister Modi declared, "The royal family of the Congress party is at the forefront of working against the interests of India. They openly want foreign powers to sway Indian politics.



Meanwhile, a day before the last day of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi staged a sizable road show in the city on Sunday. Despite the cloudy weather, he waved to a large and passionate audience that was gathered on both sides of the roadway. In roughly one and a half hours, the 8 kilometre roadshow from the Kempegowda statue on New Thippasandra Road to Trinity circle was completed.

Furthermore, PM Modi, who was in the final stretch of his campaigning for the Assembly elections, declared to a crowd at Ayanur in Shivamogga that the people will elect a majority government in the state this time. He added that this election will be about creating a history and to make the state as number 'one' state in the country.