PM Narendra Modi to contest from Tamil Nadu in 2024 LS polls?

Buntwal: It will be a big boost for Tamil Nadu BJP in particular and Tamil Nadu state in general, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may give in to the pressure and demands of Tamil Nadu's BJP cadres and leaders to contest from Tamil Nadu for the 2024 elections.

'Why Tamil Nadu? You just have four MLAs and have yet to win a Lok Sabha Constituency, is it not a big risk you are taking?' When asked by The Hans India correspondent, Annamalai state president of the Tamil Nadu BJP said "Narendra Modi as a prime minister of India has broken all shackles and transcended the boundaries of culture, language, political ethos and societies and has emerged as a pan-India leader, so why not? I have full confidence in his eminence and I am sure the people of Tamil Nadu will stand by him. I am also of the opinion that the other political parties may also show high degree of statesman-like qualities to not field any candidates against him".

Annamalai said 'coming to the standing of BJP in Tamil Nadu in the present context let us not forget when BJP was born there were only two members of Parliament (Lal Krishna Advani and AB Vajpayee) why should we not think of such a situation arising in Tamil Nadu, let us not give out narratives that stop our democratic values from getting deeper and look beyond party politics.'

All India General Secretary and in charge of Tamil Nadu BJP CT Ravi said 'BJP is a disciplined party and has its ears to the ground. The ground signals indicate that it is highly possible that the Tamil Nadu state will think differently if Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides to contest from Tamil Nadu in 2024 and if the cadres and leaders want it to be so, it definitely it could be done.

Ravi and Annamalai have been touring the Tamil Nadu extensively in the past few weeks. Given the prowess of Ravi who has put BJP run governments in Goa and Maharashtra it still could be possible that the BJP might even do creditably well in the 2024 Parliament elections and later in the assembly elections.