PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate IIT Dharwad on Sunday

Dharwad: IIT Dharwad director Dr Venkappaiah R Desai said that the first phase of the new campus of IIT Dharwad has been completed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on March 12.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday he said that in 2016, the central government announced IIT Dharwad. The state government had given a total of 535 acres including 65 acres of reserved forest area and 470 acres of land. In the first phase, 18 buildings have been constructed for various purposes at a cost of ₹852 crore,

He said the main building is designed in Chalukya and Vijayanagara Vastu styles. Buildings are designed to make the most of natural light. Solar and wind power are also being used. Rain water is fully utilized. Solid waste management will also be 100 percent. Thus, it has got a five-star green rating in the category of large buildings.

'In 2016, when a temporary campus was started in the Soil and Water Management Institute, 4 years B.Tech course in Computer, Electrical, Mechanical. Graduation was started. Engineering degree in Physics was launched in 2021.

Civil, Chemical and Biological Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science Engineering are starting from this year. Along with this five years B.S in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. and M.S. Degree has also been started. M.Tech in all subjects, M.S. and there are PhD courses. This is the IIT that has fully adopted the New Education Policy, said Dr. Desai .

The new campus has facili ties for 2500 students. At present, 250 students are staying in the dormitory on the permanent campus and are attending classes there three days a week. The new campus will be fully operational at the end of May. Then 856 students will be transferred to the permanent campus,' he said.

Three teams have graduated from IIT Dharwad so far. 90% of these students are employed in industries, while 10% of students have pursued higher studies abroad. Those employed through the campus earned an average salary of Rs17 lakh per annum. Research on electric vehicle, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Indian languages have been done in the Dharwad campus, Dr Desai explained.