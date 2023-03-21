PM to open Metro stretch, activists ask why the hurry?

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the BMRCL metro stretch between KR Puram and Whitefield on 25 March. Though the PMO is yet to confirm on PM's tour to Bengaluru he may open this stretch remotely from Chikkaballapura where he is likely to visit on 25 March.

In the meanwhile the BMRCL officials and their contractors are working on a war footing on completing the pending works that was supposed to be completed in June in 2023. Many works in both KR Puram and Whitefield stations were yet to be completed and the peripheral infrastructure including ramps, approach roads, parking areas and even escalators are yet to be completed to the last detail. What is more important here is that the route of 13.2 kilometers between the two stations are also not operational as yet.

In a tweet the civic rights group 'citizens agenda for Bangalore' has asked what is the hurry to open the sector, it is for gaining electoral advantage? Speaking to The Hans India activists from the group said ' We have already waited for 20 years so what will happen in three more months. By speeding up the work beyond capacity will it is not cause substandard work on one of the most critical infrastructure project?'