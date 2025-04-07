POCSO case: Yediyurappa moves Karnataka HC seeking relaxation in travel restrictions

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa has approached the High Court seeking relaxation in his travel restrictions imposed by the lower court in connection with a case filed under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The High Court bench headed by Pradeep Singh Yerur, while looking into the petition orally remarked, “With greatest respect to the senior political leader, they need to be aware of these things when they get involved in such deplorable activities.”

The bench accepting Yediyurappa’s petition stated that it would take it up for hearing soon after the upcoming summer holidays. The court has directed the prosecution to file its objections to Yediyurappa’s plea.

Senior counsel C.V. Nagesh, appearing for Yediyurappa, submitted that his client is a senior political leader and he needs to keep travelling throughout the state and the country. For everything, he can’t approach the court.

At this juncture, the bench remarked that they need to be aware of these things when they get involved in such deplorable activities. However, the counsel Nagesh submitted that the charges against Yediyurappa are false.

The bench also noted that Yediyurappa is the Central Parliamentary Board Member. It also stated that for another one month, he is going nowhere.

Special Public Prosecutors Prof Ravivarma Kumar and Ashok N Nayak opposed the plea of Yediyurappa, and they would file objections.

Travel restriction was one of the conditions laid down by the court while granting anticipatory bail to Yediyurappa.

The same bench had earlier granted interim relief to Yediyurappa in a POCSO Act case by staying the summons requiring his personal appearance before the first Fast Track Court (FTC). The bench headed by Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur had passed the order while considering Yediyurappa’s petition to quash the charge sheet filed against him.

The court observed that a comprehensive investigation was needed in the case and, accordingly, stayed both the summonses.

On February 7, the Karnataka High Court refused to quash charges against him in the case.

However, the Bench had granted anticipatory bail to Yediyurappa in the case, giving him immunity from arrest. The fresh summons by the FTC had raised concerns about legal action against him in the case.

The former Chief Minister has denied the charges, maintaining that the allegations were politically motivated and that he was prepared to face legal proceedings.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigating the case submitted a charge sheet on June 27, 2024, to a special fast-track court.

As per the charge sheet, Yediyurappa, along with three other accused, was charged under the POCSO Act and sections of the IPC, including 354(A) (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of documents or electronic records), and 214 (offering bribes to conceal an offence).

The charge sheet alleges that on February 2, 2024, the complainant visited Yediyurappa’s residence seeking help regarding a sexual assault on her 17-year-old daughter. It claims that Yediyurappa took the girl into a room, locked it, and sexually harassed her. The victim resisted and left the room.