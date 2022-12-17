POCSO victim's mother says no protection in Chitradurga

Mysuru: The Women and Child Development Department has promised temporary employment to the mother of the victim of the second POCSO case registered against SJM pontiff Shivamurthy Sharana. But the mother of victims told Child Welfare Committee that she cannot go there because there is no protection in Chitradurga. She has also asserted that he would stay in Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru where she is staying now.

The Deputy Director of Chitradurga Women and Child Welfare Department has written to the child welfare committee on December 12, said that on the request of the victim's mother, the Backward Classes Welfare Department will make arrangements for studies of victim children in a residential school. and also offered outsourced work to the mother of victims . The department requested CWC to convince about this to the victims and mother .

According to this, the mother spoke to the committee that went to the institution on Thursday and said, 'There is no protection in Chitradurga. So I can't go there. In August, she requested Chitradurga district administration to provide education to her children and job for her. But the Chitradurga district administration did not respond. Now the Odanadi has admitted the children to school, provided her shelter she is safe in Mysuru and cannot go there.'

The police, who had taken her to Chitradurga on the pretext of investigation, were indirectly forcing her to withdraw the complaint. 'I also fasted for three days due to anxiety and insecurity. The committee has recorded the mother's statement and is preparing to send it to the Chitradurga Child Protection Unit. Meanwhile, the mother also wrote a letter to the Mysore District Child Protection Unit on Friday, saying, 'The committee should be allowed to stay in the Odanadi , and requested permanent employment, suitable accommodation should be provided to her in Chitradurga.

The Directorate of Child Protection has written a letter on December 14 to the Deputy commissioner of Chitradurga, who is also the chairman of the District Child Protection Unit. The Directorate referred to the letter written by the Chairman of the commission on December 9 and instructed to conduct probe against Chitradurga child welfare committee and district child protection unit who failed to discharge their duties in connection with Shivamurthy Sharana and Murugha mutt case.But, Odanadi director K V Stanley and ML Parashuram said that this is a duality, a contradiction. They alleged that the state government officers are trying to withdraw the mother and children from the case by offering her a job.

They said that officials are wooing victim's mother only because she wrote to President of India. if there is a large-scale investigation, the mistakes of many members of the unit and the committee may come to light.