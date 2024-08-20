Police arrest 8 supari killers in teacher’s murder case

Kolar : In a swift breakthrough, a special police team has arrested eight individuals in connection with the murder of Divyasree, (44) a government school teacher, who was brutally strangled to death in her home on the evening of August 14. The incident occurred in Mutyalpet, Mulbagilu city, where the teacher was murdered in front of her daughter. The primary suspects, including Ranjit, Rahul, and Nandish, have been taken into custody, along with five others. All the arrested individuals are reportedly from the local area.

According to Kolar Superintendent of Police B. Nikhil, the accused had devised a plan to forcefully occupy Divyasree’s house in a manner reminiscent of a movie plot. When the teacher resisted, they threatened her to vacate the property. During the confrontation, the assailants brutally murdered her by slashing her throat with a knife. A case has been registered at the Mulabagilu Nagar Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.

The crime, which has shocked the local community, unfolded in the presence of Divyasree’s daughter. The assailants allegedly attempted to harm the daughter as well, who was studying on the floor when the intruders broke in. Fortunately, she managed to escape into a room and lock the door, preventing further harm. The daughter immediately alerted her father, Padmanabha, by phone, bringing the horrifying incident to light. Divyasree was a government school teacher in Mudianur village, Mulbagilu taluk. Her husband, Padmanabha, is involved in business and finance, while their daughter, Nisha, is pursuing a BE degree at Reva University. The murder appears to have been meticulously planned, as the killers left behind all valuables, indicating that the motive was not theft but likely a personal vendetta or a contracted killing.

Local MLA Samriddi Manjunath visited the crime scene and expressed his deep shock over the brutal murder. He called on the police to take swift and appropriate action to bring the culprits to justice. The MLA also highlighted concerns about the increasing drug trafficking in the area, urging the authorities to crack down on such illegal activities to ensure the safety of the community.