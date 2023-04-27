Police Complaint Lodged Against Union Home Minister Amit Shah Over The Comment Of 'Riots' In Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments that "riots will happen in Karnataka if Congress comes to power" were strongly denounced, and the Congress party on Thursday lodged a police complaint against the senior BJP official. The Congress party claimed in their complaint that Shah had made provocative statements, promoted enmity and hatred, and maligned the Opposition.



Senior members of the Congress, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr. Parmeshwar, and the head of the Karnataka Congress, D. K. Shivakumar, lodged a complaint against the Union Home Minister at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru. Prior to now, the Congress party had stated that it would bring up the issue with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Amit Shah stated on Tuesday at a public forum in the Karnataka district of Belagavi, which is slated to hold elections soon, that the state's growth would go into "reverse gear" if the Congress took power. He said that corruption would be at an all-time high and there would be "appeasement" if Congress were to unexpectedly win the presidency.

On Wednesday, senior Congressman Jairam Ramesh described Amit Shah's statement as "brazenly intimidatory." Ramesh continued to criticise Shah, claiming that the way the people in Karnataka responded to the Congress' election campaign demonstrates his "4-I strategy: Insult, Inflame, Incite & Intimidate."

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership criticised Shah on Tuesday for his alleged comments that the upcoming elections in Karnataka are not merely to elect MLAs but also to place the future of the state in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands. Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, too expressed his displeasure with Home Minister Amit Shah's comments regarding rioting.The opposition party had argued that the BJP is unquestionably losing Karnataka and that the remarks were a "insult" to the 6.5 crore Kannadigas. Voting in Karnataka will take place on May 10 in a single phase, and the results will be tallied on May 13.