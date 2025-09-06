Live
Police crack down on foreign nationals overstaying visas
Bengaluru: City police have intensified efforts to track foreign nationals who continue to stay in Bengaluru even after the expiry of their visas. Alongside the crackdown, homeowners who have rented out houses without verifying documents or filing mandatory records now face legal action.
Several foreign nationals reportedly remain in the city illegally despite expired passports or visas, often engaging in unlawful activities. Police have registered cases under the Registration of Foreigners Act against house owners who failed to file the mandatory ‘C-Form’ and provided accommodation without proper documentation.
So far, 23 cases have been filed across the East Division. This includes one case each in Amruthahalli, Bagalur, Sampigehalli, and Vidyaranyapura police stations; two cases each in Kodigehalli and Chikkajala; three in Yelahanka New Town; five in Kothanur; and seven in Yelahanka police station limits.