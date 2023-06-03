Police crack Kidnap case in 24 hours

Davangere: The police busted a gang who kidnapped a person and demanded 20 lakhs within 24 hours and arrested five people. The KTJ Nagar police of Davangere city have succeeded in arresting five accused in connection with the case on Friday.

According to police Lokesh'(60) was kidnapped by five miscreants on Thursday in front of Shekrappa Godown in Ambika Nagar, Davangere and called his son Nagaraja demanded Rs 20 lakh.

The police of KTJ Nagar Police Station, who registered the case, cracked the case within 24 hours of registering the case. Additional Superintendent of Police R. B. Basaragi formed a team under the leadership of Davanagere rural Assistant Superintendent of Police Kannika Sikriwal The team managed to arrest Yuvaraja (24)Sagar (30), Sundar Naik (21), Chetan Kumar (27) and a minor boy. Acting on certain information, the staff of KTJ Nagar Police Station and the st