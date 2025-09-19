Police crackdown on triple riding stunt involving sword display

Kushalnagar: Kushalnagar Rural Police have taken swift action against a group of young men who performed a hazardous stunt involving triple riding on a motorcycle while one of them wielded a sword.

The incident, which took place in the Kushalnagar Rural Police Station’s jurisdiction, has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, with a third suspect still evading capture. The detained individuals, Surya of Marooru village and Puneeth of Chikka Aluvara, were produced in court and placed in judicial custody following their apprehension. The third suspect, Sridhar from Hebbale, has fled, prompting police to launch a targeted operation to apprehend him. The group’s reckless behaviour involved three people riding a single motorcycle, a direct violation of traffic laws, compounded by the dangerous act of brandishing a sword during the ride. The stunt was recorded and posted as a social media reel, amplifying its reach and the resulting public concern.

A case has been filed against the trio, with charges addressing both the traffic violations and the public safety implications of their actions. The incident has highlighted the growing trend of using social media to gain attention through perilous stunts and brandishing weapons. The ongoing police operation aims to locate the absconding suspect and further investigate the circumstances that led to this audacious display.