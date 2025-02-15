Police Identify Suspects in ATM Heist and Shootout, Nationwide Hunt Intensifies

Bidar: Authorities have made a breakthrough in the high-profile ATM cash heist case, identifying two suspects after an extensive month-long investigation. Efforts are now in full swing to track them down and bring them to justice.

The incident took place on January 16 when two masked men attacked CMS security personnel outside an SBI bank. The assailants fatally wounded one of the guards before fleeing on a motorbike with Rs. 83 lakh in cash. The gravity of the crime prompted a massive manhunt, with police teams conducting searches across multiple states under the supervision of senior officials.

After weeks of relentless pursuit, the suspects have been identified as Aman and Alok, both hailing from Bihar. To accelerate their capture, law enforcement has released their photographs on wanted posters and announced a Rs. 5 lakh reward for any credible information leading to their arrest.

Investigators have also taken some of the suspects’ family members into custody for questioning, shifting them to Bidar for further interrogation. Meanwhile, posters featuring their images have been widely circulated in Bihar and Chhattisgarh, urging the public to assist in locating them.