Police probe complaints of people being cheated by solar project firms

Mysuru: Following a complaint that fraudsters taking investors for a ride in the name of solar power projects in the city, registered at Cybercrime, Economic Offence and Narcotics (CEN) police station, CCB police have initiated a probe.

It is said that fraudsters are luring people with prospects of earning handsome income by selling solar power to electricity supply companies and collecting money in the form of deposits promising to install solar power panels on their rooftops.

According to a press release issued by the office of the Police Commissioner on Wednesday, the fraudsters have collected several crores of rupees on behalf of following 11 firms: MNRE, NTPCVVNL, Solar Energy Corporation, M/s AnushreeGreentech Solutions Private Limited, M/s Dhanush InfrastructurePrivate Limited, M/s DGFSL India, M/s Dhanush Group, M/s Trisha MediaEntertainment Private Limited, M/s Excellent Solars Pvt Ltd, M/s Anantha Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd and M/s Anantheshwara Green EnergySolutions Pvt Ltd.

The investors have deposited the amount in the bank account opened in the name of the firms. The ACP (CCB) who is investigating the complaints, has appealed to the depositors to appear before him along with relevant documents as evidence, in person or contact him on 9480802207.