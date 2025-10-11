Police rescue kidnapped woman, five-member gang arrested

Bengaluru In a dramatic operation, Subramanyapura Police rescued a young woman who had been kidnapped for rejecting a marriage proposal. The police arrested five men identified as Ranganath, Rajesh, Chandan, Shreyas, and Manjunath, within 12 hours of the abduction.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the prime accused Ranganath, a bike mechanic, had previously served jail time in a murder case. After his release, he developed an acquaintance with the young woman and began pressuring her to marry him. When she refused and her family rejected his proposal, he allegedly started creating disturbances near her home.

Angered by the rejection, Ranganath, along with his associates, planned and executed the kidnapping. On Wednesday, the gang arrived near the woman’s residence in Chikkallasandra, armed with weapons and traveling in an auto-rickshaw and two bikes. They forcibly took her away in broad daylight, sparking panic in the neighborhood.

The victim’s family immediately lodged a complaint at the Subramanyapura Police Station. Acting swiftly, the police formed a special team and managed to trace and rescue the woman within a few hours. All five accused were taken into custody and are being interrogated for further details.

Police said Ranganath’s criminal background and history of violent behavior are being verified. The incident has raised serious concerns about rising cases of harassment and abduction linked to failed love affairs in the city.