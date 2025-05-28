Live
Police restrict access to Charmadi Ghat waterfalls
Chikkamagaluru: Authorities in Chikkamagaluru have stationed police near the waterfalls of Charmadi Ghat to prevent tourists from engaging in dangerous activities, such as climbing slippery rocks for selfies, amid heavy rainfall that has heightened risks in the area.
The recent downpours have transformed the region’s waterfalls into powerful cascades, attracting visitors eager to capture the scenic beauty. However, reckless behaviour, including scaling hazardous rocks and taking photos near precarious edges, prompted swift action from the police. Barricades have been installed to block access to dangerous zones, and strict warnings have been issued, with penalties promised for those who disregard safety directives.
Police have also cracked down on related issues, booking four individuals for taking selfies and engaging in risky activities near a waterfall. Additionally, parking along roadsides has been prohibited to maintain smooth traffic flow, as such practices were causing disruptions.